Sicamous searching for community-minded resident to join planning and development committee
Committee member wanted
The District of Sicamous is looking for a community-minded resident to take a seat on the planning and development committee in the new year.
The district put a call out for applicants with a post on its website.
“The planning and development committee considers new development proposals and offers local perspectives on development trends, opportunities and challenges in the district to potential developers,” reads the post from the district.
The committee is responsible for considering the impact of developments on the Official Community Plan and votes whether to recommend development permits to council for a final decision.
The committee is composed of two council members and two members of the community at large, and meets at 9 a.m. on the third Wednesday of every month. Members are appointed for two-year terms with the possibility of being re-appointed beyond that at the mayor’s discretion.
The new community member is expected to join the committee in January 2026.
