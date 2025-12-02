Salmon Arm News

Prohibited driver arrested in Salmon Arm after surveillance footage caught her behind the wheel five times

A prohibited driver was arrested by Salmon Arm Mounties after video surveillance caught her behind the wheel five separate times.

“Salmon Arm RCMP were advised that a woman who was prohibited from driving was observed driving on video surveillance on four different recent dates and would likely be attending a location on Second Ave NE on Nov. 4,” said Const. Andrew Hodges, Salmon Arm RCMP spokesperson.

“Police attended the location and observed more video footage of the 42-year-old woman parking her vehicle and exiting that day.”

Hodges said the woman was arrested for driving while prohibited and her vehicle was impounded for seven days.

She was released from custody with a court date to speak to the allegations.