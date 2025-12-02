Salmon Arm News
Prohibited driver arrested in Salmon Arm after surveillance footage caught her behind the wheel five times
Prohibited driver arrested
Photo: Castanet File Photo
Side view of an RCMP cruiser
A prohibited driver was arrested by Salmon Arm Mounties after video surveillance caught her behind the wheel five separate times.
“Salmon Arm RCMP were advised that a woman who was prohibited from driving was observed driving on video surveillance on four different recent dates and would likely be attending a location on Second Ave NE on Nov. 4,” said Const. Andrew Hodges, Salmon Arm RCMP spokesperson.
“Police attended the location and observed more video footage of the 42-year-old woman parking her vehicle and exiting that day.”
Hodges said the woman was arrested for driving while prohibited and her vehicle was impounded for seven days.
She was released from custody with a court date to speak to the allegations.
More Salmon Arm News
RECENT STORIES
- Digital partner for SkyAlyneKelowna - 9:00 pm
- Liquor store sales fall Canada - 8:47 pm
- New accounting path at OCKelowna - 8:00 pm
- Dunstone wins BrierSt. John's - 7:50 pm
- Delays persist on Hwy 5Kamloops - 7:39 pm
Real Estate
201-3090 Burtch Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$545,000
more details
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$545,000
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Frost Shuswap BC SPCA >
Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net