Salmon Arm News

Shuswap Watershed Council seeking grant applications

Photo: CSRD The Shuswap Watershed Council is giving away money to help protect area waterways.

Starting Dec. 1, the SWC is seeking another round of applications for its Water Quality Grant program.

The SWC works to protect, maintain and restore water quality in the Shuswap watershed.

The Water Quality Grant Program was initiated in 2020 to support Shuswap-area farms implement sustainable agricultural and nutrient management practices or projects.

The goal of the grant program is to protect water quality by reducing the amount of nutrients that wash off or leach out of agricultural soils into nearby creeks, rivers and lakes.

“The Shuswap watershed is sensitive to large nutrient inputs,” said Erin Vieira, SWC program manager. “When the input of nutrients, phosphorus especially, to the lakes is large enough it can trigger an algal bloom. Salmon Arm Bay experienced large algal blooms in 2020 and 2022. We want to help farms keep the nutrients in their soil, not flowing into Shuswap and Mara Lakes.”

Algal blooms reduce the quality of water for drinking and for recreation and can result in beach closures. In a worst-case scenario an algal bloom can become toxic to people, pets and livestock.

Up to $15,000 is available in this year’s grant intake.

Farms, hobby farms, Indigenous organizations, wineries, nurseries, landowners and stewardship groups within the Shuswap watershed are invited to apply.

Applicants are required to contribute at least 50% of their project cost in cash and/or in-kind contributions. Funding will be distributed to successful applicants in early 2026.

Since 2020, the SWC has provided 23 grants worth more than $265,000 to Shuswap-area farms and stewardship groups for projects and practices that protect water quality such as riparian planting and restoration, riverbank stabilization, wetland restoration, livestock fencing, off-stream watering for livestock, manure and effluent storage, cover cropping, irrigation and fertigation upgrades and no-till practices.

More information about the grant program and an application package will be available on the SWC website on Monday.

The application deadline is Jan. 31, 2026.