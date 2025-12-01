Salmon Arm News

Enderby-based film production gets go ahead to shoot scenes in Salmon Arm council chambers

Photo: Luc Rempel Salmon Arm City Hall.

Salmon Arm is ready for the big screen after council approved a request to film scenes for an upcoming movie at the art gallery and inside council chambers.

Enderby Entertainment sent a letter to council requesting permission to film two scenes for their upcoming movie Billings.

In the letter, Jacob Wideman, location manager, said the movie was about a man who is struggling to pay for medical treatment for his sister who has cystic fibrosis. The brother turns to crime in order to finance the life-saving treatment.

Wideman’s letter was discussed at the Nov. 24 Salmon Arm city council meeting.

In his letter, Wideman said filming was scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 6. He asked for permission to film in front of the Salmon Arm Art Gallery as well as in council chambers.

He said filming in front of the Salmon Arm Art Gallery would require the temporary closure of the intersection at Hudson Avenue and McLeod Street for several hours.

The film studio will bring in prop guns and police vehicles for the scene, and traffic will be unable to access the area for several hours. However, he promised “efforts would be made” to allow pedestrians access to any businesses in the area.

Coun. Debbie Cannon brought the letter to council’s attention and asked staff whether it would be possible to grant Wideman’s requests.

“Mr. Wideman has come and done a site visit to council chambers, and has spoken with us about the request, and we've spoken as staff, and we believe we can accommodate the request inside council chambers,” said Erin Jackson, chief administrative officer.

“It is on a weekend, and so we would be able to come in and make sure that they were able to be in the room, and everything was returned by the time we needed the room on Monday.”

She said staff also saw no problems granting the request for a street closure.

“It does represent a really exciting opportunity for Salmon Arm, and in the absence of having a film permit process, which we will be working on in the new year, we're bringing it to council's attention for support,” she said.

Councillors were supportive of the idea.

“I think it's really exciting,” Cannon said. “I know in talking to a friend in Enderby that Mr. Wideman has been there with his crew, setting up stuff and scouting out spots. So this is definitely exciting to see that possibly Salmon Arm could get involved in this as well.”

Council voted unanimously in favour of granting permission for filming both in front of the Salmon Arm Art Gallery as well as in council chambers.