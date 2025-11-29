Salmon Arm News

New golf simulator aims to help Salmon Arm golfers keep skills sharp off season

Golf sim swings into town

Photo: Luc Rempel The Masters Bay golf simulator at PlayThru Golf Lounge in Salmon Arm

A local businessman is hoping a new golf simulator lounge can help local golfers keep the rust off their swings through the off season.

“It seems to fill a niche in the town, said Kerry Cooper, owner of PlayThru Golf Lounge.

“I'm an avid golfer, and I used to drive to Kamloops once or twice a year in the winter to play a sim, so hopefully this fills a need in town.”

PlayThru Golf Lounge offers two full-size golf simulators for rent, which allow golfers to hit balls towards a projector screen. High-tech cameras translate their swing and strike into a video-game like simulation of real golf courses.

The simulator has a variety of high speed cameras which film each swing. It shows pictures of the club face at impact, and includes statistics like club head speed, spin and other information.

Cooper said the lack of indoor recreation options in Salmon Arm inspired him to open PlayThru as a winter alternative for people looking to ensure they are ready to hit the links when the snow melts.

“I know this from living here… having kids in sports, being active in sports myself, there's just not facilities in town,” he said.

“It's very unfortunate for such a beautiful city to come here, and there's nothing for youth especially, or even adults.”

The facility, located at 825c Lakeshore Dr. in Salmon Arm offers two different golf simulator rooms to accommodate different sizes of groups.

The Masters Bay is the larger of the two, and includes more seating. The Little Boy room is more private, where golfers can work on lessons alone.

Cooper said he is planning to work with local golf coaches to allow them to teach off-season lessons in the simulators.

“That way, youth or adults or whoever can get lessons and work on their game throughout the winter,” he said. “In the summertime they can enjoy the sport instead of spending all their time at the range or trying to get lessons.”

Once the golf lounge is up and running, Cooper said he also wants to talk to the local high school about offering off-season training opportunities for their golf team.

He said the golf lounge will be moving towards a self-serve model which will allow golfers to book their simulator times online and access the golf lounge with a pass-code or key fob.

If the simulators prove to be popular enough, Cooper said he wants to look at building a larger indoor sports complex to address the current lack of options.

“I’ll look into a full blown recreational facility that has courts, sims, pickleball, kind of all-encompassing,” Cooper said. “Sports teams and leagues can book it and stuff like that. I think the town needs something like that.”

PlayThru Golf Lounge opens on Monday, Dec. 1. Visit the business website for more information or to book a visit.