Campbell Ryga/Christ Startup Quintet brings saxophone-led swing, bebop to Salmon Arm

Saxophone-led jazz quintet

Photo: Salmon Arm Jazz Club Campbell Ryga/ Christ Startup Quintet set to play the Nexus at First Community on Thursday, Dec. 11

The Salmon Arm Jazz Club is hosting a special performance from a new quintet featuring two of Canada’s top saxophonists.

Campbell Ryga and Chris Startup are individually known as two of Canada’s top saxophonists and they have been friends and musical colleagues for over 35 years.

Ryga is a three-time Juno award winner, earning Jazz Report Magazine’s Alto Saxophonist of the year in 2000.

Startup has been a member of the Vancouver jazz scene since 1981, and has performed with big bands, jazz ensembles and pit orchestras.

The saxophonists are joining forces alongside Sean Bray on guitar, Doug Stephenson on bass and Scotty Gamble behind the drum kit.

The Campbell Ryga/Chris Startup Quintet will play at the Nexus at First Community on Thursday, Dec. 11.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7. Admission is by donation.

For more information about this or other Salmon Arm Jazz Club shows, visit the club's website.