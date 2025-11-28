Salmon Arm News

Chase Mounties say Wednesday residential fire was 'deliberately set'

Arson investigation after fire

Mounties say an arson investigation has been opened after an early-morning residential fire in Chase earlier this week.

Const. Sarah Van Wilgenburg, Chase RCMP spokesperson, said police responded to a structure fire in the 500 block of First Avenue in Chase on Nov. 26 at about 1:40 a.m.

“The occupants discovered the fire when they investigated a loud bang outside their home,” Van Wilgenburg said. “Their quick actions contained the blaze before significant damage occurred to the residence or neighbouring structures.”

She said police investigators found an accelerant and incendiary device at the scene, which indicated the fire was set deliberately.

Chase RCMP are looking for anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area of First Avenue and Pine Street between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Nov. 26.

“The investigation is being treated as arson,” Van Wilgenburg said. “Even small details may help advance the investigation.”

Police are also asking for any dash cam or surveillance camera footage that could be relevant to the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chase RCMP by calling 250-679-3221. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.