City of Salmon Arm to fence in former arena grounds following reports of growing homeless encampment

Photo: Luc Rempel Salmon Arm city hall.

Salmon Arm council has decided to fence in the grounds of the now-demolished memorial arena following reports of homeless encampments and fires on the property.

"Time is of the essence," said Coun. Debbie Cannon, who pushed council to act quickly on the matter.

At its Nov. 24 meeting, council received a letter from someone worried about tents and fires on the grounds of the demolished SASCU Memorial Indoor Sports Complex.

The letter writer said the issue has gotten worse once temporary fencing related to the demolition was taken down.

Council also received a letter from the Shuswap Agricultural Association asking for help to put up fencing along the border of the former arena property.

“On behalf of the Shuswap Agriculture Association, I am writing to respectfully request the City’s support in securing the north boundary of the Salmon Arm North Fairgrounds property,” reads the letter from Scott Syme, SAA director.

“This area has been left exposed following the demolition of the Memorial Arena.”

'Lots of tents and lots of people'

Coun. Debbie Cannon said council has received a number of emails about what is happening on the property.

Mayor Alan Harrison suggested adding the issue of fencing to upcoming budget discussions, but Cannon felt it was important to act quickly.

“If we wait and the weather is getting colder, that encampment is going to be bigger, and there's going to be more to be cleared out of there,” she said.

“We need to deal with this sooner rather than later.”

Cannon put forward a motion for staff to erect fencing around the former arena grounds, including the parking lot, using funds left over from the demolition since that project came in under budget.

Cold weather prevents permanent solution

Coun. Kevin Flynn said with cold weather approaching, he’s not sure it would even be possible to build a fence before spring.

“I'm pretty sure we won't be able to build a fence in about a week or two, depending on how cold it gets," he said.

Darin Gerow, manager of roads and parks, confirmed once the ground froze, crews would not be able to install a fence.

Cannon stressed the need to get fences installed even if it meant renting temporary fencing.

Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond said it would likely be less expensive to pay for rental fencing rather than deal with ongoing problems related to encampments on the property.

“I think in the long run, it would be cheaper and more important to signal to the community that we need to protect this piece of property and to send the message that this is not a place to camp,” she said.

Cannon’s revised motion allowed for staff to secure temporary fencing for the winter using leftover funds from the memorial arena demolition. The motion also included instructions for staff to come back to council in the spring with a report on options for a more permanent fencing solution.

That motion was passed by a unanimous vote from councillors in attendance.