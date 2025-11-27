Salmon Arm News
Highway 97B re-opened in Salmon Arm after earlier crash near Trans-Canada Highway
Crash cleared on Hwy 97B
Photo: Emily Ferguson
Witness photograph of the accident near the end of Highway 97B
UPDATE: 3:38 p.m.
Highway 97B in Salmon Arm has been re-opened following an earlier crash between a car and a semi truck.
The crash happened before 2 p.m.
Emergency crews have cleared the collision, which closed Highway 97B between 51 Street NE and the intersection with Highway 1.
ORIGINAL: 1:59 p.m.
A crash has closed Highway 97B near the intersection with Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm.
A collision between a car and a semi-truck has closed Highway 97B between 51 Street NE and the end of Highway 97B. Emergency vehicles are on scene.
A detour is in effect, and motorists are advised to take an alternate route via 10 Avenue NE to access Highway 97B.
This story will be updated as more information is available.
More Salmon Arm News
RECENT STORIES
- More money for dog licenceSalmon Arm - 4:00 pm
- Charges laid in knife attackKelowna - 3:55 pm
- Tactical police raid homeKelowna - 3:51 pm
- House now a landmarkEntertainment - 3:43 pm
- All about e-bikes and lawOsoyoos - 3:42 pm
Real Estate
68 7735 Okanagan Hills Blvd
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$814,940
more details
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$814,940
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Fauna Shuswap BC SPCA >
Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net