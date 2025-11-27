Salmon Arm News

Highway 97B re-opened in Salmon Arm after earlier crash near Trans-Canada Highway

Crash cleared on Hwy 97B

Photo: Emily Ferguson Witness photograph of the accident near the end of Highway 97B

UPDATE: 3:38 p.m.

Highway 97B in Salmon Arm has been re-opened following an earlier crash between a car and a semi truck.

The crash happened before 2 p.m.

Emergency crews have cleared the collision, which closed Highway 97B between 51 Street NE and the intersection with Highway 1.

ORIGINAL: 1:59 p.m.

A crash has closed Highway 97B near the intersection with Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm.

A collision between a car and a semi-truck has closed Highway 97B between 51 Street NE and the end of Highway 97B. Emergency vehicles are on scene.

A detour is in effect, and motorists are advised to take an alternate route via 10 Avenue NE to access Highway 97B.

This story will be updated as more information is available.