Police seek suspect after Chase teen reports fighting off would-be robber

Photo: File photo

A Chase high school student allegedly fought off a robbery attempt in an alley near Shuswap Avenue, according to police, who are asking the public for help to find the suspect.

Sarah Van Wilgenburg, Chase RCMP spokesperson, said police were notified about the incident at about 12:45 p.m. on Nov. 25.

“The student reported that he was walking back to school after lunch when a male suspect appeared to take notice of his watch and jewelry,” Van Wilgenburg said.

“The suspect demanded the student hand over the items and struck him in the face.”

Van Wilgenburg said the student was able to fight back and escaped the incident with only minor injuries.

She said the incident took place in an alley off of Shuswap Avenue in Chase, near the drug store.

The suspect was described as a tall male wearing a black hoodie pulled tight over his head and face with sunglasses on. The victim said the man stood about six-foot-three.

Van Wilgenburg said the suspect might have recent minor injuries to his face.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with surveillance footage of the area to contact Chase RCMP at 250-679-3221. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.