Firefighters begin holiday fundraising efforts to help families in need across the Shuswap

Holiday food and toy drives

Photo: Luc Rempel Exterior of Salmon Arm Fire Department's Fire Hall Number 3

Fire departments across the Shuswap are gearing up for holiday food and toy drives to benefit families in need.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District put a roundup of local fire department fundraising efforts in a post on their website on Wednesday.

The Salmon Arm Fire Department will be collecting donations for its annual Fill the Fire Truck Toy Drive on Saturday, Dec. 6. Residents are encouraged to stop by any of Salmon Arm’s four fire halls between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to drop off toys or gift cards for local families in need.

The Tappen Sunnybrae Fire Department will be hosting its fundraising drive on Tuesday, Dec. 2, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to leave out non-perishable food items, personal care products, sanitary supplies or cash and cheque donations for curbside pickup. Drop-offs at the fire hall will also be accepted before 6 p.m. All donations will go towards the Salmon Arm Women’s Shelter and food bank.

The White Lake Fire Department is running its 18th Annual Christmas Food Drive on Tuesday, Dec. 2, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Firefighters will be going door to door in the community, collecting packaged non-perishable items and cash donations for the Sorrento Food Bank. Residents are encouraged to leave donations on their doorstep or driveway for pickup.

Starting on Saturday, Dec. 6, the Scotch Creek/Lee Creek Fire Department will be taking cash donations for its annual Boot Drive. Firefighters will be standing outside the Scotch Creek Market on Dec. 6 and 7 to collect donations towards the Christmas Hamper Program.

The Malakwa Fire Department’s Food and Toy Drive will start at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 7, and continue through the afternoon.

Firefighters will be going around the community collecting donations however anyone who misses them can drop off donations at the fire hall on Tuesdays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. All donations will go towards the Christmas Hamper Program.

The Swansea Point Fire Department will also be collecting donations door to door on Sunday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

On Saturday, Dec. 13, and Sunday, Dec. 14, Shuswap Fire Department firefighters will be at the Blind Bay Village Grocer from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

They will be collecting food and cash donations for the Sorrento Food Bank.

The Silver Creek Fire Department Donation Drive is on now until Dec. 13. Residents are encouraged to drop off donations any Thursday night from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. Cash donations and non-perishable food items are accepted.