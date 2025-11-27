Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm police seeking information on two separate arson incidents in two weeks

Cops seek arson footage

Photo: Salmon Arm RCMP Two Salmon Arm RCMP officers on a late night foot patrol downtown.

Two separate arson incidents over the last two weeks have the Salmon Arm Mounties turning to the public for help.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Const. Andrew Hodges, Salmon Arm RCMP spokesperson, said police are looking for witnesses, dash camera or surveillance footage related to two suspected arson incidents.

He said officers on patrol saw a wood bench that had been set on fire on Nov. 21 at about 1:20 a.m.

“The fire was burning with two metre flames, and caused extensive damage to a nearby bank in the 300 block of Hudson Ave NE,” Hodges said. “No one was injured.”

Four days later, on Nov. 25, Hodges said police responded to a vehicle on fire on Shuswap Street near First Avenue SW just before 3 a.m.

“After the fire was extinguished, police were able to locate the VIN and confirmed the registered owner and all family members were all accounted for,” Hodges said. “The family was not aware of the vehicle fire or why anyone would target them.”

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incidents or have footage related to the incidents to contact the Salmon Arm RCMP by calling 250-832-6044.