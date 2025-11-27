Salmon Arm News

Council approves plan for pedestrian crossing improvements at Salmon Arm Secondary School

Improving school crossing

Photo: City of Salmon Arm Sketch of the new pedestrian refuge island outlined in red

Council has approved a plan to improve pedestrian safety for high school students in Salmon Arm, using grant funding to cover more than half the cost of the project.

Jennifer Wilson, city planner, presented a report at the Nov. 23 city council meeting about a plan to use grant funding to help pay for a pedestrian refuge island on 30 Avenue in front of Salmon Arm Secondary School.

“The British Columbia Vision Zero program supports initiatives that will make road access more equitable for all British Columbians,” she said. “We were the recipient of this grant last year, and we used it to improve the mid-block crossing at 21 Street.”

Wilson said applications for the next round of grant funding closes on Nov. 28 and staff asked council for approval to apply for the grant to fund a mid-block crossing at 30 Street and 16 Avenue NE.

The current left turn lane onto 16 Avenue would be re-purposed to create the pedestrian refuge island which reduces the distance pedestrians cross, acts as a speed calming measure and increases the visibility of pedestrians.

“It's located directly in front of Salmon Arm Secondary School and addresses a long-standing pedestrian safety concern at one of the community's highest demand school crossings,” Wilson said.

Mayor Alan Harrison said residents have lobbied the city to improve this pedestrian crossing in the past, so he is happy to see staff recommending the project.

“I think the work that was done at 21 Street with the similar grant, I mean, not only does it make it a shorter distance for those pedestrians to cross… it also does serve as a traffic calming piece,” he said. “Certainly traffic slows there because it's a little narrower now, so I can see the same thing happening here.”

Wilson said the project is estimated to cost about $34,000 and the grant would cover $20,000 of that, if the application is successful

Councillors in attendance were supportive of the proposal.

“This is another example of incremental gains,” said Coun. Tim Lavery. "Looking for grant opportunities and going through a list of opportunities to get this done… I fully support this.”

He also pointed out that Vision Zero does more than offer grant funding, and called to schedule a presentation from the organization to share their pedestrian safety philosophies with council in the new year.

Council voted unanimously in favour of approving the grant application and subsequent pedestrian refuge island project.