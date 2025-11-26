Salmon Arm News

Early bird tickets, camping passes for Salmon Arm's Roots and Blues Festival go on sale next week

Photo: Ihana Images Blues duo Harpoonist & The Axe Murderer on the main stage at last year's Roots and Blues Festival

Early bird tickets and camping passes for next year's Roots and Blues Festival are set to go on sale just in time for the holidays.

The 34th annual Roots and Blues music festival will be held in Salmon Arm from July 23 to 26. Artistic director Kevin Tobin said the festival team is already working hard to prepare for next year's event.

“It’s always a flood of excitement as our first passes go on sale because it’s a reminder of how beloved this festival really is, and why we do what we do year-round to make it happen,” he said.

“We’re always so thankful for the dedicated supporters who start building momentum for next summer.”

A limited number of passes will be released starting on Thursday, Dec. 4. Once those passes are sold out, advance ticket pricing will be in effect.

Camping and glamping passes will also go on sale with new tiered pricing options for better camping spots and improved glamping amenities.

Campsites further from the festival grounds will be cheaper, while glamping options will offer enhanced washrooms and amenities with yurt-style tents.

“We’re always looking to build on what’s working well and continue to offer guests a thoughtful festival experience,” Tobin said.

He said the festival will also begin accepting volunteer applications on Dec. 4, so anyone hoping to join the festival’s team of volunteers should have their applications ready.

Every Roots and Blues volunteer receives a complimentary weekend pass.

Tobin said next year’s festival headliners will be announced in the new year.

“We had one incredible festival last year and what we can say is that next summer we will continue to embrace the energy and excitement of our community, artists, and attendees,” he said.

For early bird passes, camping or glamping passes, or to submit a volunteer application, visit the Roots and Blues Festival website at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 4.