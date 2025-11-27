Salmon Arm News

Holiday market will take over downtown Salmon Arm this weekend

Yuletide Village takeover

Photo: Forage General Forage General's Yuletide Village takes over downtown Salmon Arm this weekend

Salmon Arm residents will be getting into the holiday spirit this weekend with two days of festive fun as Forage General’s Yuletide Village takes over downtown on Saturday and Sunday.

The holiday event is inspired by traditional European Christmas markets.

The Yuletide Village will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. with a wide variety of artisan and food vendors, heirloom photos with Santa and a fresh cut Christmas tree shop.

Ricochet Brewing will have a special apres-ski lounge serving hot chocolate and mulled wine. There will be family activities, a wreath-making station and the annual downtown holiday light-up.

The third annual Rotary Christmas Holiday Parade will also be making its way through town starting at 4:30 p.m.

The Yuletide Village will be back on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. for more festive family fun.