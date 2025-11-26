Salmon Arm News

MLA Ward Stamer pledges action on collapsing berm shedding tires into Little Shuswap Lake in Chase

4,000 tires in the lake

Photo: Luc Rempel MLA Ward Stamer joined by Carolyn Mintz Parks of the Chase Environmental Action Society as he inspects the tire berm

A collapsing tire berm on the shores of Little Shuswap Lake has drawn the attention of the provincial government, thanks to advocacy efforts from the Chase Environmental Action Society.

Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Ward Stamer was in Chase on Friday, Nov. 21, to see the 30-plus year old tire berm for himself, after the visit was arranged by the society.

A small group of residents were in attendance, along with Chase councillors Jane Herman and Fred Torbohm, as well as Skwlāx te Secwepemculecw Kukpi7 Dianne Francois.

The berm is almost 1,000 feet long, and is estimated to be made up of about 4,000 rubber tires.

Tires of different sizes are stacked, filled with asphalt and concrete and lashed together with steel cable. The cable has come undone in some areas, and the berm is partially collapsed. Tires have started falling out of the berm and into the water.

“I didn't realize it was so big, and I also didn't realize there were that many tires,” Stamer said as he walked along the shore below the berm.

Tires 'toxic,' society says

The Chase Environmental Action Society's Angie McLaren said she has done some research on the berm and as best as she can tell, it was installed in about 1991 in an effort to stave off erosion and keep the land above the water level.

The society's Carolyn Mintz Park said the environmental group has been sounding the alarm about the berm for years, and will keep working until the issue is dealt with.

“We're going to keep at it until something is done,” she said. “If we have to go to Victoria, we will. But we've got MLA Stamer involved now, and that'll make a difference.

“Never doubt that a small group of people can change the world — or a toxic tire berm."

Mintz Park said the degrading tires are leaching toxic chemicals into Little Shuswap Lake.

“The toxins out of tires can be lead, zinc, cadmium and some really toxic stuff that's carcinogenic,” she said “And that really is not good for people, never mind wildlife who drink the water and marine life who swim in it.”

She said she feels as more time passes, the tires are continuing to degrade and will leach more toxic chemicals into Little Shuswap Lake.

“It can take 80 years for tires to disintegrate in a landfill,” she said. “It's been 35 years. And they're still here, big and leaking.”

MLA pledges action

Stamer said something needs to be done about the berm.

“I think we need to find out exactly what we should be doing here,” he said. “If there's a negative environmental impact from this, we should be determining what it is, what the risk levels are, what's the responsibility of the provincial government and or the federal government on this."

He promised to speak to the provincial minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship about the situation.

“The best case scenario is to get this information to the minister as quickly as I can, which I pledge I can do in the next couple of weeks,” he said.

“Obviously they know that it's here, because there's already a file on this, and determine what the next steps are going forward and what should be done.”

He said he would get in touch with the Chase Environmental Action Society once he had more information.