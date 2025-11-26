Salmon Arm News

Seasonal winter road closures now in effect in Salmon Arm

Photo: Luc Rempel Winter road closures are now in effect in Salmon Arm

The coming cold weather has led to seasonal road closures in Salmon Arm.

The city announced in a social media post that the usual winter road closures went into effect on Monday night.

In the post the city said the closures were necessary due to “slippery conditions and expected weather changes.”

Shoemaker Hill on 10 Avenue SE between 5 Street SE and 2 Street SE is now closed, as is Canoe Beach Drive between the Water Treatment Plant and Captain’s Cove.

Both sections of road are expected to be reopened in the spring.