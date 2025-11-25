Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm man found guilty of stabbing woman receives 18-month prison sentence

18 months for stabbing

Photo: Luc Rempel file Mark Salai was sentenced to 18 months in prison for an unprovoked attack on a woman in 2024.

A Salmon Arm man was sentenced to 18 months in prison after he was found guilty of stabbing and assaulting a woman.

In Salmon Arm provincial court on Monday, Mark Anthony Salai, 48, was sentenced on one count each of assault, assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats, theft under $5,000 and mischief.

Salai appeared in the courtroom via video call from the Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre where he was being held prior to his sentencing.

Judge David K. Jones was set to sentence Salai for charges related to the assault of a Salmon Arm woman in 2024. As part of a joint sentencing agreement, Salai also pleaded guilty to two unrelated charges in order to avoid holding two additional trials.

Salai pleaded guilty to one count of theft under $5,000 related to an incident where he broke into an outdoor yard attached to Sun City Liquidation Centre in Salmon Arm and stole two Coleman tents worth about $300 each.

He also pleaded guilty to one count of mischief related to an incident where he rammed someone’s vehicle with a shopping cart and smashed a window on the vehicle with a thrown rock.

Said he would kill her

The assault and threat charges stemmed from two incidents in July and August of 2024.

Salai was charged for an unprovoked assault on a woman who the court was told Salai believed had stolen from him.

Court heard in July of 2024, he backhand slapped the woman across the face, and then in August he attacked her with a weapon.

The attack left the woman with significant bruising and a small puncture wound on her abdomen, although the weapon used in the attack was never recovered.

After he attacked the woman, Salai said if he saw her again he would kill her.

Before the judge announced his sentencing, Crown prosecutor Jason McNiven read aloud a victim impact statement written by the woman.

“I'm always looking over my shoulder,” the statement read. “This has affected my day to day activities. I have to worry about what he is doing and what he's up to.

“Seeing Mark around town makes me afraid to be out in my community, I do not know who he's talking to or who I can trust.”

In her statement, the woman said she is still experiencing pain in her abdomen where she was stabbed, as well as adverse effects related to the head injury. She said she has lost her job due to the effects of the attack, and is not sure when she will be able to return to work.

Defence lawyer Nelson Selamaj told the judge Salai did not wish to speak before the court.

Sentenced to 18 months in jail

A joint submission was proposed for all offences, along with an overall sentence of 18 months in jail.

"In my view, that sentence adequately addresses the sentencing principles that I must be concerned with here that includes deterrence and denunciation given the accused offences," Jones said.

Salai was sentenced to six months for uttering threats, six months for assault, 18 months for assault causing bodily harm, four months for theft, and two months for mischief, with all sentences to be served concurrently.

Since he has already been in custody for 140 days, Salai was credited with 210 days for time served. With the credited time, he will serve an additional 11 months in jail.

He was also given 18 months of probation following his jail time. He won't be allowed to possess a weapon or knives, and must stay at least 50 metres away from the woman he assaulted at all times.

Salai was charged with $340 in restitution to be paid to the woman he assaulted to repay her for clothing damaged in the attack, as well as her wallet which he took during the incident.