Salmon Arm club brings amateur boxing back to Song Sparrow Hall for third live event

Photo: Ben Walker Amateur boxers compete in Song Sparrow Hall at a previous Interior Series event

A local boxing club is getting ready to bring its third amateur event to Salmon Arm next month.

Whizbang Boxing is bringing Interior Series #3 to the Song Sparrow Hall on Dec. 13.

In a statement, the club said the goal of the event series is to help give local amateur boxers “more chances to gain valuable in-ring experience.”

Whizbang Boxing said the card will feature a range of athletes, including first-time competitors and more experienced boxers with more than ten amateur bouts to their names.

This amateur boxing event will attract participants from boxing clubs across the Okanagan, as well as clubs from other B.C. cities including Quesnel, Nelson and Vancouver. There will also be athletes travelling from as far away as Alberta and Saskatchewan looking to compete.

Tickets to the event are $35, and children 10 and under get in free. There will also be a livestream of the event for people who cannot attend in person.

Setters Neighbourhood Pub will also be showing a livestream of the event. The pub is located at 2950 11 Ave. NE.

For ticket information or other information about the event, visit the Whizbang Boxing club’s website.