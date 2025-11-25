Salmon Arm News

Sicamous Fire Rescue preparing for annual holiday food and toy drive Dec. 7

Collecting food, toys

Photo: Sicamous Fire Rescue Sicamous Fire Rescue is preparing for their annual toy and food drive Dec. 7

Sicamous Fire Rescue is asking people to pitch in for its annual food and toy drive so everyone in the community can have something to celebrate this holiday season.

The date for this year's food and toy drive was announced in a post on the District of Sicamous website.

“Your generosity helps local families have a brighter holiday season,” reads the post.

On Sunday, Dec. 7, from noon until 3 p.m., Sicamous firefighters will go around the community, collecting toys and non-perishable food items.

All goods collected will be donated to the Eagle Valley Community Support Society for distribution to those less fortunate.