Salmon Arm News
Sicamous Fire Rescue preparing for annual holiday food and toy drive Dec. 7
Collecting food, toys
Photo: Sicamous Fire Rescue
Sicamous Fire Rescue is preparing for their annual toy and food drive Dec. 7
Sicamous Fire Rescue is asking people to pitch in for its annual food and toy drive so everyone in the community can have something to celebrate this holiday season.
The date for this year's food and toy drive was announced in a post on the District of Sicamous website.
“Your generosity helps local families have a brighter holiday season,” reads the post.
On Sunday, Dec. 7, from noon until 3 p.m., Sicamous firefighters will go around the community, collecting toys and non-perishable food items.
All goods collected will be donated to the Eagle Valley Community Support Society for distribution to those less fortunate.
More Salmon Arm News
RECENT STORIES
- Big road project to beginVernon - 7:00 pm
- Boy to be buried in ZambiaTumbler Ridge - 6:21 pm
- O'Hara wins posthumously Entertainment - 6:20 pm
- Local artists to get spotlightKamloops - 6:00 pm
- Enjoy local's Adele tributeOkanagan - 6:00 pm
Real Estate
16-415 COMMONWEALTH RD
1 bedrooms 2 baths
$185,000
more details
1 bedrooms 2 baths
$185,000
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Eggshell Shuswap BC SPCA >
Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net