CSRD directors re-elect chair, vice-chair for another year

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional District Newly re-elected CSRD board chair and vice-chair Natalya Melnychuk and Kevin Flynn

The board of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District will have the same chair and vice-chair next year following an election at last week's meeting.

Director Natalya Melnychuk was elected as chair for a second term after previously serving as vice-chair in 2023.

Former board chair Kevin Flynn was elected as vice-chair also for a second term.

In her comments upon being elected Melnychuk thanked the other directors for their “renewed support.”

"I really believe that part of the role of chair is to think about continued growth and how to continue moving forward for not just the leadership of this space, but also as an organization,” she said.

She said she is looking forward to the new year with the board's new strategic plan, which was approved by the board at the Nov. 20 meeting.

Both Melnychuk and Flynn were acclaimed to their positions.