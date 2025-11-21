Salmon Arm News

CSRD board lobbies feds, province for more access to migrant labour

Wanting more temp workers

Photo: Luc Rempel The office of the CSRD in Salmon Arm

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District will lobby the federal and provincial governments for more access to migrant labour in the region.

Despite disagreements from some board directors, the CSRD board will send a letter to the feds requesting changes to the temporary foreign worker program as well as the provincial nominee program.

“At present, the structure and eligibility criteria of these programs disproportionately favour urban centres and larger employers, leaving rural and resort-based communities unable to address their unique labour market challenges adequately,” reads a draft of the letter.

Director Karen Cathcart, electoral area A, originally proposed the letter and worked with CSRD staff on it after the board declined last month to make a decision on the issue without being able to see a draft of the letter.

'Not sure the program is in anyone's best interest'

“I strongly oppose this letter for a number of reasons,” said Director Marty Gibbons, electoral area C.

“Number one, this is not our jurisdiction. This is a federal issue. Number two is, this is a very controversial issue across the area.”

He said he feels current unemployment levels make it more important to hire British Columbians rather than bringing in temporary foreign workers.

Director David Brooks-Hill, electoral area B, agreed.

“The changes we're asking for in this letter don't really address the real issues with the temporary foreign workers program,” he said. “I'm just not sure this program is really in anyone's best interest, except for certain people to make better profits.”

He said he knows of at least one business in the Revelstoke area that hires immigrants rather than foreign workers and helps sponsor them for Canadian residency.

“It is more of a risk, but they actually end up with long term employees who become residents of Canada and Revelstoke,” Brooks-Hill said.

“And I think that's a better alternative. Or you raise your prices and you pay better and hire locals.”

'Local businesses reducing hours'

Other directors supported the letter and said they believed local businesses needed these programs.

“Temporary foreign workers are a critical resource for many of our agricultural programs within the southern interior,” said Director Jay Simpson, of electoral area F.

He said many unemployed workers in B.C. would not be willing to take on certain agricultural jobs such as fruit picking.

Director Cathcart said she appreciated Gibbons’ comments but felt the same way Simpson did.

“The reality is, there are folks, as you identified youth unemployment in Canada, that do not want to work these particular jobs,” she said. “And so we need to look at different models that can support our small businesses to help them sustain themselves.”

She said these programs need to be changed to work appropriately in rural B.C. communities rather than just in urban ones.

Director Ron Oszust, Mayor of Golden, said businesses in his town are reducing hours because of staffing issues.

“That's happening now, that's been happening over the last year plus, and it's going to continue in the future.”

He said the programs are important to the tourism service industry, not just the agricultural industry.

“They're paying well,” Oszust said. “The wage for these entry level jobs have gone up dramatically in communities, resort communities especially, and they just cannot get the people to do that.”

Director Tim Lavery, municipal director for Salmon Arm, said he would support the letter because he felt reform of the programs was necessary.

Director Melnychuk, board chair and representative of electoral area G said she also felt reform is “the key word here.”

“It's calling to question the province and the federal government, as they both have a role to play in this space,” she said. “To say, please take a look at this again and look and hear what our context is in our rural communities and regional district.”

The motion to approve the letter passed with votes in opposition from directors Colleen Anderson, Brooks-Hill and Gibbons.

The letter will be sent to; Lena Metlege Diab, the federal Minister of Immigration, Jennifer Whiteside, provincial Minister of Labour and Premier David Eby.