Door damage blamed for closure of Ross Street Plaza men's bathroom

Damaged door welded shut

Photo: Luc Rempel Photo of the damaged door to the men's side of the Ross Street Plaza public washroom

Salmon Arm city staff say the Ross Street Plaza men’s bathroom is closed due to damage to the door after someone broke into the facility.

In a social media post on Monday, the city announced the men’s side of the Ross Street Plaza public bathroom would be closed until further notice due to vandalism.

“I guess just someone had forcefully entered the washroom overnight and really did some damage to the door,” said Darin Gerow, the city's manager of roads and parks.

“So we're just working with that door company for a replacement and just waiting on timelines for that.”

Mounties were called to the area on Monday morning for a report of a person sleeping in the men's room. Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodge said police attended alongside city bylaw officers.

“But no damage was noted," he said.

Hodges said nothing was reported to police about any damage to the bathroom, so there are no suspects in the case.

The City of Salmon Arm spent $150,000 on upgrades in 2023 to make the bathroom more resistant to vandalism.

Gerow said those measures have largely been successful.

“We’ve had really good luck,” he said. “We've received minor vandalism up to this date, but this has been the worst since then, and it definitely would have taken some tools and some energy to forcefully enter into that.”

Gerow said the locking mechanism on the men's room door was so damaged that city crews had to weld it shut to keep it secure.

The city is working with a contractor to have the door replaced, but Gerow said there is no timeline or price tag at this point.