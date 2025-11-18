Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm council willing to move funds to ensure two watermain upgrades go ahead

Watermain budget woes

Photo: Luc Rempel Exterior of Salmon Arm City Hall

Salmon Arm city council agreed to move funds out of a watermain upgrade project despite the high priority of the project in order use the funds to move forward on two other watermain replacements.

Jennifer Wilson, manager of engineering, brought forward a report explaining the proposal at the Nov. 10 city council meeting.

“Two of the water main replacement projects under the 2025 capital program have run into some budget constraints which are preventing immediate tendering,” she said.

“So we have brought forward this motion to council to look at readjusting between a project that is not likely to go ahead this year to two projects that could move forward expediently.”

The first project requiring additional funding is a water main upgrade on Lakeshore Drive between 3 Street NW and 5 Street NW.

“This project was initiated to replace aging water infrastructure and improve system reliability along a key corridor,” Wilson said.

“The design is now 90% complete, and based on the current estimates, the total project cost is expected to be approximately $400,000 with contingency.”

She told council the amount budgeted for the project was only $250,000 leaving the project around $150,000 short of the funding necessary to complete the project.

The other project currently experiencing a budget shortfall is a watermain replacement on Highway 97B.

“The design is complete and is estimated at about $1.63 million right now with contingency,” she said. “The approved budget was $1.36 million, leaving us with a budget shortfall.”

In her report Wilson said staff are proposing moving money from a watermain replacement project on Lakeshore Drive near 20th Avenue as the project is tied to the larger Lakeshore Drive stabilization project which is not expected to move forward until either late 2026 or early 2027.

She said if council approved moving the funds out of this project staff would add the project into the upcoming 2026 budget deliberations in order to ensure the project has the necessary funds when it is ready to move forward.

“So overall, we're recommending reallocation of $530,000 from the 20th Ave project into the previously noted projects,” Wilson said.

Lakeshore project still a priority

Councillors in attendance were largely in favour of the proposal however Mayor Alan Harrison wanted a little more reassurance about the Lakeshore Road and 20 Avenue project.

“I'm worried about Lakeshore Road, though, because this is a priority project for all of us, including your department,” he said.

“And I'm nervous about shifting money out of that account and leaving it somehow short so that that might impede that project from going along.”

Patrick Gramiak, chief financial officer, was asked whether $530,000 would be a “reasonable amount” to be able to find for the project during 2026 budget deliberations.

“When we go to capital projects, the bottom line is, we decide as a group,” he said. “If we've heard the message loud and clear that this project will move up, then we will move something out as a priority.”

“We are at your service and if this is council's wishes, we will ensure that we do this project and make sure it's funded properly.”

He also explained the funding for this project would come from taxation through utilities rather than from general taxation.

“It makes sense that it comes from utilities, because this is a utility and I like the fact that users pay,” Harrison said.

“I also feel reassured that staff understands the high priority in our strategic plan of the Lakeshore project.”

Coun. Kevin Flynn said he appreciated staff finding ways to get important projects done.

“I too am concerned about Lakeshore road improvements,” he said. “It's a significantly visible and important project to the community, but I'm not questioning that this more hidden under the ground improvement isn't just as important.”

“I think this makes complete sense.”

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of reallocating $530,000 from the Lakeshore Drive and 20 Avenue watermain project to shore up funding shortfalls on the other two watermain upgrade projects.