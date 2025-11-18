Salmon Arm News

Shuswap Community Foundation announces Monica Sigurdson as new executive director

The Shuswap Community Foundation has announced the appointment of a new executive director.

John White, president of the foundation's board, announced Monica Sigurdson has been named executive director.

“Monica brings a strong combination of experience, community-minded leadership, and a deep understanding of philanthropy,” White said.

“Her track record of building partnerships and supporting local solutions will serve the Shuswap well. We are delighted to have her leading the foundation into its next chapter.”

Making the move from Manitoba to Salmon Arm, Sigurdson said she is excited to connect with the community.

“I am honoured to join the Shuswap Community Foundation and look forward to connecting with local donors, organizations, and volunteers,” she said.

“The Shuswap has a strong spirit of generosity, and I’m excited to help nurture a giving ecosystem that reflects the needs and strengths of this community.”

Sigurdson has more than a decade of leadership experience in philanthropy and social finance. She previously served as director of philanthropy at iDE Canada, an organization that works to end poverty through the promotion of entrepreneurship in developing countries.

Shuswap Community Foundation bills itself as a public, non-profit organization that "connects donors who care with causes that matter." For more information about the foundation, click here.