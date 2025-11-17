Salmon Arm News
Incident east of Field causing major delays for drivers on Trans-Canada Highway
Major delays on Hwy. 1
Photo: DriveBC
Vehicle incident causing major delays near the B.C. Alberta border
A vehicle incident is causing major delays on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Field.
Travellers on Highway 1 are being warned to expect major delays due to congestion being caused by a vehicle incident between Yoho Valley Road and the B.C.-Alberta border, approximately seven kilometres east of Field.
The road is still open but motorists are advised to take precautions.
More Salmon Arm News
RECENT STORIES
- Enhancing local forestsVernon - 2:00 pm
- Residents told to stay homeMexico - 1:35 pm
- Threats cancel funeralTumbler Ridge - 1:30 pm
- Rescue teams' mock trainingApex Mountain - 1:19 pm
- Four years of warKamloops - 12:30 pm
Real Estate
1075 Sunset Drive
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$420,000
more details
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$420,000
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Skeena Shuswap BC SPCA >
Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net