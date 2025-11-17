Salmon Arm News

Incident east of Field causing major delays for drivers on Trans-Canada Highway

Major delays on Hwy. 1

Photo: DriveBC Vehicle incident causing major delays near the B.C. Alberta border

A vehicle incident is causing major delays on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Field.

Travellers on Highway 1 are being warned to expect major delays due to congestion being caused by a vehicle incident between Yoho Valley Road and the B.C.-Alberta border, approximately seven kilometres east of Field.

The road is still open but motorists are advised to take precautions.