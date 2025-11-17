285829
Salmon Arm News  

Incident east of Field causing major delays for drivers on Trans-Canada Highway

Major delays on Hwy. 1

Luc Rempel - Nov 17, 2025 / 12:41 pm | Story: 584474

A vehicle incident is causing major delays on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Field.

Travellers on Highway 1 are being warned to expect major delays due to congestion being caused by a vehicle incident between Yoho Valley Road and the B.C.-Alberta border, approximately seven kilometres east of Field.

The road is still open but motorists are advised to take precautions.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (1)


More Salmon Arm News

286112