Salmon Arm News

Drunk driver caught by Salmon Arm Mounties on Trans-Canada Highway

'Swerving all over' Hwy. 1

Photo: Castanet File Photo The top lights of an RCMP cruiser

A drunk driver who was reportedly “swerving all over the road” on Highway 1 was issued a 90-day driving prohibition after failing two roadside breath demands.

Salmon Arm RCMP said they received a report of a Toyota Camry “driving erratically and swerving all over the road” on the Trans-Canada-Highway at about 7:40 p.m. on Oct. 18.

RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges said police located the Toyota driving east on Highway 1 near the intersection at 10th Avenue SW.

“The 27-year-old male driver was presenting with symptoms of being impaired by alcohol, despite denying any alcohol or drug consumption that date,” he said.

“Police conducted a breath demand and obtained a fail reading.”

Hodges said the man took a second test which resulted in a second fail reading.

The driver was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and the Camry was impounded for 30 days.