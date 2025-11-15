Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm council excited for addition of weekend snow clearing services with bylaw amendment

Expanded snow clearing

Photo: Contributed A City of Kamloops snowplow.

The City of Salmon Arm’s snow clearing crews will no longer be working for the weekend, as council approved a bylaw change that would expand snow clearing duties to seven days a week.

At the Nov. 10 Salmon Arm city council meeting, an update to the city’s snow and ice clearing bylaw was brought forward by Darin Gerow, manager of roads and parks.

He said the primary change to the bylaw will be an expansion of the road department’s regular working hours to include Saturdays and Sundays from 5 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“Weekend staffing was approved during the 2025 budget deliberations, and staff will prepare 2026 and future budgets to reflect this change,” he said.

Establishing snow clearing expectations

Gerow said this year’s snow clearing operations are planned to run from the last week of November until the first week of March.

“We perform snow clearing on roads on a priority basis, according to priorities one through three,” he said.

“One being collector arterials, two being the central business district, and three being local and rural roads.”

He said the department will be working on establishing “passable conditions” on local roads. Passable conditions are defined as a surface that's safe for vehicles with proper winter tires to drive with caution and at speeds appropriate for road conditions.

“Which is not necessarily the speed limit and could be significantly less than the posted limit,” Gerow said. “This does not mean bare pavement, and some accumulation of snow and ice may be present.”

Gerow said only certain sidewalks have been identified for clearing, and typically, the city will have those sidewalks cleared within 24 to 48 hours of the end of a snow event.

Additional clearing concerns

“I appreciate the work that you guys do and that we're keeping the weekend snow removal,” said Coun. Sylvia Lindgren. “I think people are really happy with that.”

Lindgren asked whether city crews would be clearing enough space for residents to access bus stops and bike lanes during winter snow events.

"There are some people who still use their bikes for commuting in the winter," she noted.

Gerow said the department could not make any guarantees about clearing snow from bike lanes.

“It all depends on the snow events,” he said. “When they come, how often they come, and our resources available, staffing and equipment.”

However, he said if his crews had the extra time, they would try to keep bike lanes on arterial roads clear.

Another concern raised by councillors was the clearing of the so-called “grey-zones” where city snow clearing meets the Trans-Canada Highway, where snow clearing is the responsibility of the province's contractor AIM Roads.

“Periodically and probably more often than I'd like to see, snow accumulates on the let-downs for those who need to use it the most,” said Coun. Tim Lavery.

The let-downs he is referring to are the part of the sidewalk that meets the road at crosswalks.

“I want to make a suggestion here to see if it's possible, for next year, that staff can work on a clarification or perhaps a working protocol agreement between the city and AIM to look at those,” Lavery said.

Gerow said he would like to have better clearing of those areas, but noted it would probably not be able to be addressed until the day after a snow event.

“This year, we aim to have a task list if it is not snowing... to achieve more levels of service,” he said. “We can add that to the task list and see how it works with concurrent snow events.”

He agreed to speak with AIM Roads to see if the contractor could address it better.

Mayor Alan Harrison thanked Gerow for bringing forward the bylaw amendment and said he believes adding weekend snow clearing will help with the issues raised by councillors.

“I think both the items that were brought up by councillors, the letdowns and the bike lanes… they have a much better chance of getting done now that we have regular snow clearance on the weekend,” he said. “So thank you very much for your work.”