All lanes reopened after vehicle fire on Trans-Canada Highway west of Field

Photo: DriveBC Location of a vehicle fire that has closed the Trans-Canada Highway

UPDATE: 4:54 p.m.

The vehicle fire that closed the Trans-Canada Highway west of Field has been cleared and both travel lanes are now open.

The fire caused a closure on Highway 1 earlier on Friday afternoon between the West Boundary of Yoho National Park and Emerald Lake Road.

ORIGINAL: 3:12 p.m.

A vehicle fire has closed the Trans-Canada Highway in both directions approximately eight kilometres west of Field.

DriveBC said the highway closure is between the West Boundary of Yoho National Park and Emerald Lake Road. There is no detour available.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.