Salmon Arm News
Salmon Arm RCMP say a woman was unable to provide any evidence her neighbour was sabotaging her shrubbery
No evidence of plant abuse
Photo: File photo
An RCMP officer's shoulder patch.
Mounties did not beat around the bush when a Salmon Arm woman accused her neighbour of trying to kill some shrubbery on her property.
Police said they received a report on Oct. 22 from a woman who told them she believed her neighbour was purposefully killing a bush in her yard which was de-valuing her house which was on the market.
“Police attended and spoke with the woman who showed police some bushes that were slightly less green than the ones on the other side of the property,” said Const. Andrew Hodges, Salmon Arm RCMP spokesperson.
He said the woman was unable to provide any evidence to prove her neighbour or anyone else was attempting to harm the bush in question.
- 100 Mile House ER closedKamloops - 7:35 pm
- Sean Bray comes to townSalmon Arm - 7:00 pm
- Apartments moving aheadKelowna - 7:00 pm
- Get ready for drive-thruPenticton - 7:00 pm
- Vote for rescued catVernon - 7:00 pm
