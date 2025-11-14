Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm Mounties say suspect found hiding under pickup truck in impound lot

Man arrested in impound lot

Photo: Castanet File Photo Exterior view of an RCMP cruiser.

Salmon Arm Mounties say a man was arrested and faces a break-and-enter charge after police found him in an impound lot, hiding under a pickup truck he allegedly owned that had been impounded the night before.

In a news release, RCMP said officers received a report at about 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 21 from a man who said someone was trying to hide inside a closed impound yard by laying under a truck.

“Salmon Arm RCMP attended and observed a hole cut in the fence,” said Const. Andrew Hodges, Salmon Arm RCMP spokesperson.

“Police entered the yard and located the man wearing a mask hiding under the pickup truck he allegedly owned, that police impounded the previous night.”

Hodges said police received approval for a charge of break and enter against 44-year-old Michale Wuest.

Wuest was held for a bail hearing after his arrest. A judge granted his release with conditions and a future court date to speak to the allegations.