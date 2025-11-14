Salmon Arm News

Mayor Colleen Anderson says fully integrated lab is next at Sicamous Health Centre ribbon cutting

Ribbon cut on health centre

Photo: Luc Rempel From left to right: Councillors Malcolm Makayev, Pam Beech, Gord Bushell, Mayor Colleen Anderson, and Coun. Bob Evans cut the ribbon on the new health centre

As she celebrated the grand opening of the new Sek’emaws(Sicamous) Health Centre, Mayor Colleen Anderson said a fully integrated lab is “the final piece,” needed to complete the project.

On Thursday, Nov. 13, the District of Sicamous celebrated the grand opening of the new Sek’emaws (Sicamous) Health Centre with a ribbon cutting ceremony and a few words from the mayor about how much work went into the project.

“This has been an amazing project delivering continued care for our community and the surrounding areas,” Anderson said.

“This project would not be here today without the council and staff that believed it could be done.”

She identified teamwork, collaboration and vision as the most important factors in bringing the project to fruition.

The mayor said she will continue to push for integrated lab services in the health centre.

“Looking ahead, the district continues to advocate for a fully integrated lab within this space,” Anderson said. “The final piece needed to complete our primary care vision for Sicamous, all under one roof.”

Former mayor led the charge

Anderson thanked the provincial and federal governments for their support and financial contributions.

The project received nearly $8 million in grant funding with the district pitching in a little more than $2 million towards the $10 million project.

“A portion of the funding for the healthcare centre was secured in partnership with Splatsin,” Anderson said. “We are grateful for their support. I look forward to the Indigenous traditional healing space.”

She also thanked former Sicamous Mayor Terry Rysz for his vision and for “leading the charge” on the project.

“Here we stand today, three councils later,” she said. “So when we say that the levers of bureaucracy and government turn slow, we really do truly mean that, and it takes a lot of work.”

Construction on the project began in March 2024, which was marked by a groundbreaking ceremony attended by the mayor and Sicamous councillors as well as Kukpi7 Michael Christian and Splatsin councillors.

“From the groundbreaking ceremony in March 2024 to today's celebration, this project has been shaped by many minds,” Anderson said.

“We are grateful to the renowned architect, Douglas Cardinal, who designed this building to reflect both the landscape around us and the spirit within this community.”

'A place where people feel cared for'

She said the new health centre is already serving residents with three primary care professionals, physiotherapy, massage, acupuncture, hearing, perinatal and lactation services as well as community support programming all available under one roof.

The health centre officially opened its doors in July when the Sicamous Community Health Centre moved out of their old location at Finlay Place and into the new Sek’emaws (Sicamous) Health Centre.

“When we imagined this space, we imagined a place where physical, emotional and cultural wellbeing come together,” she said. “Where people feel cared for, supported and connected.”

The mayor was joined by councillors Bob Evans, Malcolm Makayev, Gord Bushell and Pam Beech as they cut the ceremonial ribbon.