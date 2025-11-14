Salmon Arm News

Sicamous council decides to opt out of regional film commission

Photo: Luc Rempel Sicamous council has passed a resolution opting out of the Columbia Shuswap Film Commission

The District of Sicamous has decided to opt out of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District's film services despite there being no cost to being part of the regional film commission.

The CSRD's board of directors recently approved an agreement with the Okanagan Film Commission which would see regional film services delivered on behalf of the Columbia Shuswap Film Commission in exchange for additional grant funding from the provincially backed non-profit CreativeBC.

The CSRD also has the option to pay $7,500 annually to have a voting representative sit on the board of the Okanagan Film Commission.

At the Nov. 12 District of Sicamous council meeting, a resolution was put forward to officially opt out of the Columbia Shuswap Film Commission.

Mayor Colleen Anderson had previously announced council's intention to pull out of the film commission at the Oct. 22 committee of the whole meeting.

"Even though it's no financial contribution, I still would like to opt out, as our council has suggested," she said at that meeting.

"Sometimes these things, you just get in them, and then they just get pushed under the carpet, and then before you know it, you're in a 40-year contract, you're paying a majority of it, and you don't know how you got here."

This comment was in reference to ongoing disagreements between the District of Sicamous and CSRD over the management of the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre.

Council voted unanimously in favour of opting out of the Columbia Shuswap Film Commission.