Beetle kill salvage, wildfire mitigation project to begin in East Canoe

Photo: City of Salmon Arm Area selected for beetle kill salvage and wildfire mitigation work outlined in blue

The City of Salmon Arm said it has authorized a Douglas Fir beetle kill salvage and wildfire reduction project in East Canoe.

The project was announced in a social media post on Thursday.

“This planned work will remove beetle-damaged and high-risk trees to improve forest health and reduce wildfire fuel loads near the community,” reads the post.

“This project supports our Community Wildfire Protection Plan and complements ongoing work by Canoe Forest Products in the surrounding area.”

Canoe Forest Products announced its plans for beetle kill salvage work in East Canoe at a city council meeting in August.

The city said the work will be done on city-owned land and will be conducted by Natures Way in collaboration with Forest Solutions.

The project is expected to get underway soon, and will take around three weeks to complete.

South Canoe trail users are being warned to expect some temporary disruptions during the project.