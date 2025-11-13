Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm's giant treble clef hits all the right notes to win Great Canadian Landmark contest

Landmark hits the high note

Photo: Luc Rempel Left to right: Salmon Arm Economic Development Society director Kate Watson, Bill Laird, Coun. Debbie Cannon, Mayor Alan Harrison, CAO Erin Jackson, Coun. David Gonella, Coun. Kevin Flynn and Coun. Sylvia Lindgren

Salmon Arm’s giant treble clef hit all the right notes to be crowned the winner of the 2025 Great Canadian Landmark contest.

Voters in the contest, which was hosted by Municipal World magazine, overwhelmingly voted in favour of the giant musical landmark. It was announced as the winner at the 31st annual Communities in Bloom Symposium and Awards Gala in Stratford, Ont. last month.

Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison and city councillors posed with a framed copy of the magazine’s front page which announced the win on Wednesday morning.

Bill Laird, a local developer was part of the team that got the landmark constructed, was also invited to pose for the photo.

The sculpture was designed with creative inspiration from Warren Welter before a finalized design was constructed by Laird in partnership with local brothers Adam(artist) and Chris Meikle(metal fabrication specialist).

Welter also designed other visually impactful elements of Salmon Arm's downtown including; the movie reel on the back of the Salmar Classic Theatre, SASCU's apples sculpture, and the refreshed exterior of the Shuswap Theatre.

The giant steel treble clef stands about 45 feet tall in the heart of downtown Salmon Arm, accompanied by the first few notes of national anthem O Canada.

Harrison said he thinks Canadian pride played a part in the win.

“We know there's many great landmarks across our country, so we feel very humbled to be voted the number one landmark in the country for this year, and we graciously accept," Harrison said.

“I think one of the reasons this is so appealing to people is because presently, we are very nationalistic, and we're thinking about our country.”

2025 was the second year the magazine had held the Great Canadian Landmark contest. The inaugural contest was won by Prince George’s iconic Mr. PG statue.