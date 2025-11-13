Salmon Arm News

Assault charge laid in connection with alleged hammer attack

Arrest in hammer attack

A Salmon Arm man has been charged with assault with a weapon, accused in an “unprovoked” hammer attack that police say left the victim with injuries to his face.

Police said they were called to a report of an assault with a hammer at about 8 a.m. on Oct. 18. According to Salmon Arm Mounties, the victim approached a person living on 20th Street SE and said he’d been struck with a hammer.

“Salmon Arm RCMP attended and spoke with the victim who was presenting with visible injuries to his face, head and hand,” said Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges.

“The victim reported to police he met a man known to him with the intent of purchasing a propane heater, when the man suddenly attacked him unprovoked with a hammer.”

Hodges said police believe the incident to be a targeted attack because the victim and the accused knew each other.

Morgan Williams is facing one count of assault with a weapon. He is free on bail and due back in court on Nov. 18.