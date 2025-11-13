Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm RCMP officer in charge says car thefts should decrease after recent arrest of suspect in Kamloops

Photo: Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Simon Scott, commanding officer of the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment

Salmon Arm's top cop says a recent rise in vehicular crime could decrease with the recent arrest of a suspect in Kamloops who is believed to be responsible "for the majority" of the offences.

Mounties recently launched a 'lock it or lose it' campaign to encourage residents to ensure their vehicle and garage doors are locked at night in response to a string of recent vehicular thefts.

Last month, police said they responded to three separate incidents involving vehicle theft or thefts from vehicles in the same morning.

Staff Sgt. Simon Scott, commander of the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment, gave his third quarterly report at the Nov. 10 city council meeting.

“As you can see from our current statistics provided today, there's been an increase in auto theft from 14 to 22 in the city,” he said.

“Our general investigation section has been working on these reports and suspects have been identified.”

Scott said the department has been working with police in nearby communities on the issue and have recently received some positive news.

“About a week ago, there was a suspect arrested in Kamloops, and we believe he's been responsible for a majority of those thefts,” he said.

“We have personally forwarded five individual files to the Crown with multiple charges for this individual, as well as charges coming from our neighbouring jurisdictions. ...We're hoping he'll get a substantial jail sentence.”

Coun. Kevin Flynn said he wants to remind residents to lock their doors,

“All I wanted to say is that we're not a small town anymore,” he said. “I know people trust their neighbours and trust the community, but I've learned my lesson.

"Our garage door is never left unlocked, but I know people are still leaving car doors unlocked, valuables in their vehicles in sight, and I just think we need to continually remind people that as much as we love the Shuswap… you're inviting crime.”

Scott added a known car thief that lives in the Shuswap is expected to be released from jail soon, and said police will be keeping their eye on him.

“We'll be keeping an eye on that individual as well to try and keep those numbers down and hopefully ensure that he's abiding by his conditions,” he said.

Staffing update

Scott also gave an update on staffing levels at the detachment, saying it is running at 92 per cent capacity with 24 members working.

“There are two constable vacancies still at the detachment, one of which a member has been selected and waiting for him to sell his house, and the other one will be forwarded to get filled in the near future, hopefully within the next week," he said.

He said one of the vacancies was caused by a promotion. One of the detachment’s constables had been promoted to the rank of corporal, and was now serving as a watch commander at the detachment.

“Over this quarter, our officers responded to 2,337 calls for service,” Scott said.

“Of these, 1,798 were within the City of Salmon Arm, which represents 77 per cent of the total workload.”

He noted the detachment received 108 more calls for service than in the same quarter last year.

Scott’s report included a comparison of statistics gathered from the 2024 third quarter report in order to provide some insight into overall trends.

“In analyzing these statistics, assaults, auto thefts, drug investigations and impaired driving all trended upwards,” he said. “Our sexual offences, robbery, break and enters and theft from motor vehicles all trended downwards.

“There was no trend change for homicides and fatal and non-fatal motor vehicle collisions.”

He said overall crimes against people, property crimes and crimes involving drugs and alcohol have trended downwards, while domestic assaults, incidents involving negative contact with youth and mental health incidents have increased slightly.

“In this quarter, officers continued to enforce traffic laws, and we logged 292 documented traffic stops this quarter, which included 10 driving while prohibited investigations, as well as 24 impaired drivers removed from the road,” Scott said.

“There were 46 collisions with damage over $10,000 or injury collisions within Salmon Arm in this quarter.”

Community Engagement

He said as part of community engagement efforts, his detachment conducted extra patrols at notable events such as Canada Day celebrations.

“We had extra members that worked at the Roots and Blues music festival in July. The event had very little impact on our police file load, and the crowds were very well behaved,” Scott said.

“We also had extra policing for the Salmon Arm Fall Fair. Again it had a minimal impact on our policing, a very low number of police files were generated from this event.”

Mayor Alan Harrison said he was very happy to hear about the policing at the two important community events.

“Congratulations to those two groups, first of all, for having security plans and to your constables for being there,” he said. “That's a lot of people. Like 25,000 people in one spot, and to have very little impact on police files is really positive.”