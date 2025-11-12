286121
Utility work to briefly close Highway 1 east of Sicamous

Luc Rempel - Nov 12, 2025 / 3:33 pm | Story: 583553

Travellers are advised there will be a one hour closure of the Trans-Canada Highway about seven kilometres east of Sicamous next week.

Planned utility work will close Highway 1 in both directions between Myllinemi Road and the Yard Creek Loop on Tuesday, Nov. 18.

The closure is expected to last from 5 a.m. until 6 a.m., and no detour will be available.

After 6 a.m., utility work will continue with single lane alternating traffic in effect until Friday, Nov. 21. Motorists can expect minor delays.

