Utility work to briefly close Highway 1 east of Sicamous

One hour highway closure

Photo: DriveBC The location of planned utility work which will close Highway 1 for one hour on Nov. 18.

Travellers are advised there will be a one hour closure of the Trans-Canada Highway about seven kilometres east of Sicamous next week.

Planned utility work will close Highway 1 in both directions between Myllinemi Road and the Yard Creek Loop on Tuesday, Nov. 18.

The closure is expected to last from 5 a.m. until 6 a.m., and no detour will be available.

After 6 a.m., utility work will continue with single lane alternating traffic in effect until Friday, Nov. 21. Motorists can expect minor delays.