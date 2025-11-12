Salmon Arm News
Utility work to briefly close Highway 1 east of Sicamous
One hour highway closure
Photo: DriveBC
The location of planned utility work which will close Highway 1 for one hour on Nov. 18.
Travellers are advised there will be a one hour closure of the Trans-Canada Highway about seven kilometres east of Sicamous next week.
Planned utility work will close Highway 1 in both directions between Myllinemi Road and the Yard Creek Loop on Tuesday, Nov. 18.
The closure is expected to last from 5 a.m. until 6 a.m., and no detour will be available.
After 6 a.m., utility work will continue with single lane alternating traffic in effect until Friday, Nov. 21. Motorists can expect minor delays.
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
