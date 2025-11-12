Salmon Arm News
Salmon Arm mayor to moderate Q&A with wildfire documentary filmmaker
Wildfire film to be screened
Photo: BC is Burning
Poster for B.C. wildfire documentary BC is Burning
Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison will moderate a question and answer session following a screening of a wildfire documentary which calls for the province to rethink its forest management practices.
The Shuswap Climate Action Society is hosting a live screening of the film BC is Burning at the Song Sparrow Hall on Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.
The film is described as “more than a documentary,” and organizers said the film calls for residents to rethink forest management practices to protect local communities and build a sustainable future for the province.
The question and answer period with filmmaker Murray Wilson will follow the screening.
Tickets are less than $15 and available online. Tickets for anyone 18 and under are free.
