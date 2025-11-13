Salmon Arm News

District of Sicamous to hold Christmas Light Up Parade, holiday movie night

Christmas parade, movie

Photo: Sicamous Recreation and Events A past year's Light Up Christmas Parade event on Main Street

Sicamous will kick off the holiday season with a Christmas Light Up Parade on Main Street followed by a Christmas movie night at the Sicamous Health Centre on Saturday, Dec. 6.

In a statement on its website, the District of Sicamous announced the date and some details about the annual holiday parade.

The event will begin with hot chocolate, a campfire and Christmas carols at Main Street Landing. At 6 p.m., the Christmas Light Up Parade will begin making its way down Main Street with floats and festive fun for all ages.

Mayor Colleen Anderson will be in attendance to share some holiday remarks and officially light the Christmas tree in the roundabout.

After the parade, attendees are invited to head to the community space at the new Sicamous Health Centre at 200 Main St. for a screening of a classic Christmas movie.

Local businesses or organizations looking to take part in the Christmas parade can register online or by calling the recreation department at 250-836-2477 ext. 2192.