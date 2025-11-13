District of Sicamous to hold Christmas Light Up Parade, holiday movie night
Christmas parade, movie
Sicamous will kick off the holiday season with a Christmas Light Up Parade on Main Street followed by a Christmas movie night at the Sicamous Health Centre on Saturday, Dec. 6.
In a statement on its website, the District of Sicamous announced the date and some details about the annual holiday parade.
The event will begin with hot chocolate, a campfire and Christmas carols at Main Street Landing. At 6 p.m., the Christmas Light Up Parade will begin making its way down Main Street with floats and festive fun for all ages.
Mayor Colleen Anderson will be in attendance to share some holiday remarks and officially light the Christmas tree in the roundabout.
After the parade, attendees are invited to head to the community space at the new Sicamous Health Centre at 200 Main St. for a screening of a classic Christmas movie.
Local businesses or organizations looking to take part in the Christmas parade can register online or by calling the recreation department at 250-836-2477 ext. 2192.
More Salmon Arm News
- Poll: Aid for Cuba?Poll - 7:30 pm
- North claim peewee crownVernon - 7:00 pm
- Pile burning starts next weekSalmon Arm - 7:00 pm
- Support hospice, win bigCentral Okanagan - 7:00 pm
- 10 still missing in avalancheCalifornia - 6:16 pm
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$548,900
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Missy Shuswap BC SPCA >
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library