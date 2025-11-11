Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm mayor sends letter to province demanding fix for deep ruts on Highway 1

City demands road repairs

Photo: Luc Rempel Deep ruts in the Trans-Canada Highway at the intersection with 4 Street SE

Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison has sent a letter to the Ministry of Transportation, demanding immediate action to repair the ruts worn into the Trans-Canada Highway as it runs through the community.

At a city council meeting on Oct. 27, Harrison said the ministry’s plan to address the deep grooves in Highway 1 through Salmon Arm in 2027 was “not good enough."

At that meeting, Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond agreed the highway intersections were "dangerous," and needed to be fixed. Council voted unanimously in support of the mayor sending a letter to the minister.

The mayor’s letter to Minister Mike Farnworth appeared on the agenda for the Nov. 10 Salmon Arm city council meeting. The letter was dated Nov. 5.

“On behalf of council for the City of Salmon Arm I am writing to express our concern for the dire condition of the Trans-Canada Highway corridor through Salmon Arm,” Harrison said in the letter.

“The pavement throughout much of the corridor has experienced significant rutting and asphalt failure, resulting in a surface that is now in very poor condition and poses increasing safety risks for motorists at several major intersections.”

He said while he appreciates the financial constraints the ministry is operating under, “it is not acceptable” to leave the highway for another year and a half.

“Over 2,000 transport trucks travel through Salmon Arm on the Trans-Canada Highway every day,” the mayor said.

“I invite you to visit Salmon Arm to witness for yourself the condition of this section of the highway. After travelling across the highway, at any of the five major intersections in Salmon Arm, I think you will agree it needs to be fixed in the spring of 2026.”

During Monday's council meeting, Coun. Kevin Flynn thanked Harrison for writing the letter and asked whether council could do something “to perhaps turn up the heat some more.”

Harrison thanked Flynn for his support but said they would give the ministry some time to respond.

He said he expects the city will receive a response soon, and promised to keep council and the public informed as to any developments in the matter.

Harrison had originally brought up concerns over the condition of the highway at the Oct. 14 city council meeting, and vowed to go directly to the minister if there were no immediate plans to address the issue.