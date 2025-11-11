Salmon Arm News

Mark Remembrance Day with ceremonies across the Shuswap

Where to remember

Photo: Salmon Arm Fire Department The parade makes its way from the Cenotaph to the Salmon Arm Legion at the Remembrance Day ceremony in 2024

Remembrance Day ceremonies will be held in communities across the Shuswap on Tuesday, Nov. 11, as residents gather to honour those who gave their lives in service to their country.

Salmon Arm

A ceremony will be held at the Cenotaph in Salmon Arm at 10:30 a.m. The Cenotaph is located at the corner of Third Street NE and Okanagan Avenue.

Following the ceremony, there will be a parade back to the Salmon Arm Legion Branch #62. At 12:30 p.m., the legion will open to the public with food and refreshments.

Sicamous

A ceremony will be hosted by the Royal Canadian Legion Sicamous Branch #99, held at 322 Main St. at 10:45 a.m. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early so as not to miss the beginning of the ceremony.

Sorrento

A ceremony will be held in Sorrento at the Memorial Hall on Paschendaele Road. Attendees are instructed to be seated by 10:30 a.m.

Following this ceremony, wreaths will be laid at the Cenotaph in front of St. Mary’s Church. The Sorrento Drop In Society located in the lower level of the Memorial Hall will be offering refreshments following the wreath laying.

Celista

In the North Shuswap, residents can attend a Remembrance Day ceremony at the North Shuswap Community Hall in Celista. The event will begin at 10 a.m. sharp, and community members are asked to arrive by 9:45 a.m. to avoid disrupting the ceremony.

Invited guests will be played in by bagpipers when they take their seats at 10:15 a.m. A light lunch will be provided by the North Shuswap Community Hall following the ceremony.

Chase

In Chase, the Remembrance Day parade will assemble on Shuswap Avenue in front of PharmaChoice at 10:30 a.m., with a planned parade start of 10:40 a.m. Spectators are asked to watch from the sidewalk while veterans are invited to join the parade.

A ceremony will follow at the Chase Community Hall with priority seating for those in the parade.

Shuswap Avenue will be closed to vehicles between PharmaChoice and the Chase Community Hall for the duration of the parade.