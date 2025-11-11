Salmon Arm News
Salmon Arm man caught driving motorcycle drunk, without insurance
Drunk driver was uninsured
Photo: File photo
RCMP vehicle.
A Salmon Arm man was issued a 90-driving prohibition and a $600 ticket after he was caught piloting an uninsured motorcycle while intoxicated, Mounties say.
Police said officers on patrol at around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 8 saw a black motorcycle without active insurance on 50th Street NE.
“The rider denied consuming any alcohol that evening,” said Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges.
“A mandatory breath demand was conducted where the 55-year-old rider blew a double fail.”
The man was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and issued a $598 ticket for operating a motor vehicle without valid insurance. His motorcycle was also impounded for 30 days.
More Salmon Arm News
RECENT STORIES
- Bridge on ramp will closeKamloops - 12:00 pm
- Vehicle crashes into strollerCalgary - 11:55 am
- Seabird seeks ER helpGermany - 11:54 am
- Robert Duvall, dead at 95United States - 11:33 am
- Coyotes take a big winOsoyoos - 11:13 am
Real Estate
1626 Water Street
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$608,888
more details
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$608,888
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Marshmallow Shuswap BC SPCA >
Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net