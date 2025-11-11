Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm man caught driving motorcycle drunk, without insurance

A Salmon Arm man was issued a 90-driving prohibition and a $600 ticket after he was caught piloting an uninsured motorcycle while intoxicated, Mounties say.

Police said officers on patrol at around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 8 saw a black motorcycle without active insurance on 50th Street NE.

“The rider denied consuming any alcohol that evening,” said Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges.

“A mandatory breath demand was conducted where the 55-year-old rider blew a double fail.”

The man was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and issued a $598 ticket for operating a motor vehicle without valid insurance. His motorcycle was also impounded for 30 days.