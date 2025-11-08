Salmon Arm News

BC Wildfire fined more than $750K over two incidents during 2023 wildfire season

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Lower East Adams Lake wildfire sends a cloud high up into the sky on Aug. 16, 2023. Over the coming days it would merge with the Bush Creek East wildfire, causing widespread destruction of people's homes and triggering evacuations.

WorkSafeBC has levied fines of more than $750,000 against the BC Wildfire Service after investigating two incidents involving wildland firefighters in 2023, including one that took place as the Bush Creek East wildfire spread through the North Shuswap.

An administrative penalty of $759,368.84 was levied against the provincial government on Sept. 25 following WorkSafeBC investigations into two separate incidents.

One of the incidents took place on Aug. 17, 2023, at what was then known as the Adams Lake wildfire when a crew of five Brazilian firefighters were trapped during a planned ignition in the North Shuswap.

This planned ignition happened before strong winds caused the Bush Creek East wildfire to take a serious run, merging with the Adams Lake blaze and ultimately resulting in the destruction of 270 structures in the North Shuswap.

In its inspection report, WorkSafeBC said an increase in fire activity during the planned ignition operation left some crews without adequate escape routes.

“A crew of Brazilian firefighters in one truck were unable to access an escape route out of the area and ended up taking shelter in an open area below power transmission lines where they burned off fuels, parked their truck and remained there for several hours,” reads the inspection report.

“Other crews reportedly had to navigate off-road and around a burning pile of logging debris when the fire overcame the escape route, causing damage to some trucks and causing one truck to nearly roll over in the process.”

The report also found BCWS failed to report this incident to WorkSafeBC until 11 days after the incident.

Donnie Creek fatality

The other incident took place on July 28, 2023, near Fort St. John.

A firefighter and BCWS supervisor working on the Donnie Creek wildfire went over a steep embankment in a utility terrain vehicle. The incident resulted in the death of the firefighter and an injury to the supervisor.

“WorkSafeBC determined that neither worker was wearing a helmet, the passenger had not been using a seatbelt, and the passenger-side retention netting had been damaged,” reads the administrative penalty summary.

“In addition, inadequate supervision, a lack of safe work procedures and training for operating the UTV, and a lack of a pre-use inspection of the UTV all contributed to the incident.”

A WorkSafeBC spokesperson said BCWS was issued the statutory maximum penalty in reflection of the seriousness of the incidents.

“The primary purpose of an administrative penalty is to motivate the employer receiving the penalty — and other employers — to comply with occupational health and safety legislation and regulation, and to keep their workplaces safe,” said Ashley Gregerson, a WorkSafeBC spokesperson.

“These incidents serve as a reminder to all employers of their obligation to ensure that site supervisors have the necessary support and training to carry out their health and safety responsibilities.”

BCGEU calls for action on 'systemic safety issues'

The BC General Employees Union, which represents over 2,000 members working with BC Wildfire Service, has put out a statement calling for BCWS to take meaningful action to protect wildland firefighters in the wake of WorkSafeBC’s decision.

“This decision confirms what our members have been saying for years, that systemic safety issues within the BC Wildfire Service are putting workers at risk,” said Paul Finch, BCGEU President.

“We welcome WorkSafeBC’s direction to bring the employer into compliance with basic health and safety obligations. Every worker deserves to come home safe at the end of the day.”

In a statement released on Nov. 7, BCGEU said it has repeatedly called on BCWS to address issues related to high turnover and inconsistent safety practices.

“Wildland firefighters work in some of the harshest and most unpredictable conditions imaginable,” Finch said. “Those challenges are made worse when chronic understaffing, poor retention, and inadequate training leave new and young workers exposed to unnecessary danger.”

BCGEU said the 2024 wildfire season saw a 55 per cent turnover of fire crew leaders, which increases risk for frontline firefighters and fire-impacted communities.

“The 2023 wildfire season was the most devastating on record, and this fine must serve as a turning point,” Finch said. “The government and BC Wildfire Service must act now to rebuild a culture of safety, transparency, and respect for the workers who risk their lives to protect our communities.”

BCGEU members working with BCWS include wildland firefighters, logistics officers and support staff.