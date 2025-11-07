Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm mayor says demolished arena won't be replaced 'in the near future'

Arena won't be replaced yet

Photo: City of Salmon Arm From left to right: Darin Gerow and Mayor Alan Harrison standing on the site of the demolished memorial arena

Following the successful demolition of the old SASCU Memorial Arena, Mayor Alan Harrison stressed the city is not likely to build a new indoor recreation facility any time soon.

In a video posted on social media on Thursday, Harrison joined Darin Gerow, manager of roads and parks, to discuss the demolition project on the site where the memorial arena formerly stood.

Harrison addressed the future of the property, noting he's been asked when the arena will be rebuilt.

“I want to comment on that and be very transparent," Harrison said.

"We're in a position where the taxpayers of Salmon Arm cannot afford to build a new indoor facility at this time, so we are looking for other sources of revenue.”

Harrison said there has been some interest in alternative solutions, but he stressed a new indoor recreation facility will not be built in the near future.

He said the city’s plan to upgrade the wastewater treatment plant takes priority, and after that, the construction of a new pool, “both very expensive.”

“So yes, we're working on some replacement, but it's likely not to be in the near future,” Harrison said.

The mayor noted while the city owns the envelope of the Memorial Arena, the rest of the land is owned by the Agricultural Association and Salvation Army.

Materials recycled

Gerow said up to 80 per cent of the building materials were able to be recycled during demolition.

He said contractor Scott Contracting and Excavating was able to remove most of the timber for future re-use by the city. All of the concrete will be pulverised and re-used as well.

Gerow said during demolition, a surprise was found underneath the concrete on which the old building stood.

“Underneath the concrete, underneath the sand layer, they found an asphalt layer, which no one knew about,” Gerow said.

“And they actually found an old asphalt with basketball lines and a basketball post for the old basketball hoop, it appears."

In 2024 the city made the decision to close the SASCU Indoor Memorial Arena prior to the first snowfall following an engineering report that showed the existing roof structure could not sustain a full load of snow.

Following public consultation the city made the decision to move ahead with the demolition of the memorial arena.

The demolition was estimated to cost about $373,600 plus taxes.