Salmon Arm News

Last chance this year for curbside yard waste collection in Salmon Arm

Final yard waste pickup

Photo: Pixabay.com The City of Salmon Arm will conduct the final yard waste collection of the year starting Nov. 10.

Next week will be the last chance this year for Salmon Arm homeowners to have yard waste picked up from the curb.

In a social media post, the City of Salmon Arm said the week of Nov. 10 will be the final yard waste collection event in 2025.

Residents are instructed to put all their paper yard waste bags out by 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 10, to have the city collect them.

“Collection takes three to five days citywide so please leave bags until picked up,” the city's post reads. “Use paper yard waste bags only (no plastic or compostable plastic bags).”

There is no limit on the number of bags accepted as long as each bag is under 20 kilograms (44 pounds).

Any tree branches in the bag must be one inch in diameter or less, and no longer than three feet. Branches must be bagged. Any bundled branches will not be picked up.

Halloween pumpkins will be accepted, as long as all candles and decor are removed.

Anyone who thinks they have missed a collection before Nov. 14 can call SCV at 250-803-4074 or email them at [email protected] to schedule a yard waste pickup.