Historian says Canadian Pacific Railway completion was key for national unity, sovereignty

The Last Spike anniversary

Photo: Alexander J. Ross Donald Smith, CPR financier, pounds in The Last Spike at Craigellachie on Nov. 7, 1885

On this day in 1885, a group gathered west of Revelstoke to drive in the ceremonial Last Spike — a historic moment marking the completion of the country-spanning Canadian Pacific Railway.

The Last Spike was driven into the railway in Craigellachie, just west of Revelstoke, at 9:22 a.m. on Nov. 7, 1885.

A photo of Donald Smith, Canadian Pacific Railway financier, hammering in the spike is seen as one of the most famous photographs in Canadian history.

However, when Smith went to drive in the railway spike with the large maul, he mis-hit and bent it.

The bent spike was removed and given to Smith, who had pieces of it commissioned into a set of scarf pins. The pins were shaped like railway spikes, set with 13 diamonds and a circular piece of the original iron spike in the centre.

“The directors of the company were rewarded for their faithfulness to what was then a kind of a teetering and tottering business enterprise. …They were gifted these — rather ugly, frankly — brooches by the CEO,” said Alexander Reford, a Canadian historian with direct family connections to the event.

George Stephen, who was the CPR president at the time, was Reford’s great great grandmother’s brother. Smith, who drove in the Last Spike, was Stephen’s cousin.

“A handful of these things have survived, and my uncle gave one to the Governor General,” Reford said.

“Sometimes you see it worn, and at the opening of the house of the parliament by the Governor General, I think it's the one and only crown jewel.”

The Canadian Pacific Railway has two pins in its archives. The original bent spike itself was donated to the Canada Science and Technology Museum in Ottawa.

That museum has since loaned out the spike to the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 in Halifax on a long-term loan.

Company nearly went bankrupt

For CPR, the completion of the railway marked an important moment as the company was perilously close to bankruptcy.

“The CPR, when it was completed, was a really close run thing, in the sense that it was a very hard project to finance,” Reford said.

“It was built in a very short period of time. It took them five years, essentially from the time the company was incorporated to the time the railway was completed — which is hard to fathom today.”

By 1884, the Canadian Pacific Railway had nearly run out of money.

The federal government passed the Railway Relief Bill which provided the company with $22.5 million in loans to keep the railway afloat. This was in addition to the $25 million in loans and 25 million acres of land given to the company in 1880 when the contract was signed for the construction of the railway connecting B.C. to eastern Canada.

“They were literally using the grants and the shareholder money to pay for the salaries of the men working on the railway,” Reford said.

“The completion at Craigellachie in November 1885 was a pretty key moment, because it really allowed the company to finally begin to get some revenues that were self-generated and not just dependent on shareholder loans or government loans.”

Important for national sovereignty

The completion of the railway was also seen as an important moment for Canadian unity.

In 1871, the Canadian government had promised B.C. a railway connecting the province to central Canada.

“It was a political and and an economic project where the government and the private industry worked very closely hand in hand, which, of course, some see today as the Canadian model. Some don't like it and some do, but it was a very important collaborative relationship that way, between the company and the government at the time,” Reford said.

“At that point it really seemed to be the only way to keep us as a sovereign nation, because otherwise, the Americans would have, in one way or another, become aggressive even then to make us part of their republic.

“It was a railway, yes — but it was also a giant political exercise at the same time. Hence the government involvement.”

He noted the picture of Smith driving in the Last Spike went on to become one of the most famous photographs in Canadian history.

“I think it remains one of the most important, along with Terry Fox crossing the country and the Team Canada ‘72 Paul Henderson goal, and I don't know what since then, but it remains, I think, one of the most iconic, recognizable photographs in the history of Canada,” Reford said.

“It's a wonderfully democratic image, too. It’s not just fancy people in fancy dress, it's all kinds of workers and men in top hats, yes — but also regular folk who were there for the event. It's a nice image, I think, of this country and its inclusivity even then.”