Salmon Arm News

Annual Winter Bazaar Fundraiser will bring artisans, vendors to Salmon Arm Art Gallery

Winter Bazaar returns

Photo: Salmon Arm Art Gallery Front exterior of the Salmon Arm Art Gallery

Get holiday shopping done in one stop and help support local arts and culture at the annual Winter Bazaar Fundraiser at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery.

The Salmon Arm Arts Centre will be bringing back the bazaar from Dec. 4 to 13.

This year’s Winter Bazaar features works for sale from local artists and artisans of all kinds.

Attendees can browse an eclectic range of original art, vintage items, one-of-a-kind handmade gifts, baked goods and more.

The bazaar will also feature an arts centre and friends shop, community collaborative shop, arts centre residents section, kids zone and eight curated vendor spots.

Those purchasing presents can also find custom vintage gift wrap on site from Executive Director Christie Watson’s personal collection.

The Winter Bazaar Fundraiser will kick off with an opening event on Thursday, Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. at the gallery.

During the opening day event, child care will be available in the kids zone through a licensed provider.

On Thursday, Dec. 11, attendees can take in the Carter Lorenz Variety Show from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

And the final day, Saturday, Dec. 13, will feature a blowout sale of all remaining works.

Salmon Arm Arts Centre members will get 10 per cent off their purchases, and anyone wishing to become a member can stop by the front desk of the Art Gallery to learn more.

Anyone who has art they'd like to include in the bazaar, or who has questions about the event, can email [email protected] for more information.