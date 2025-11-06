Young Salmon Arm motorcyclist arrested after multiple alleged flights from police
Cops arrest teen for fleeing
Mounties say an 18-year-old Salmon Arm resident was arrested and had his motorcycle impounded after allegedly fleeing police on multiple occasions.
In a statement, Salmon Arm police said on Oct. 2 at about 3 p.m. an officer spotted a red Honda street bike on 30 Street SE that matched the description of a motorcycle that had previously fled from Sicamous RCMP.
“The Salmon Arm member was able to obtain the license plate,” said Const. Andrew Hodges, Salmon Arm RCMP spokesperson.
“The motorcycle fled from the Salmon Arm member, who then attended the registered owner’s address, but the motorcycle was not there.”
Hodges said another Salmon Arm police officer saw the motorcycle riding towards the house, but the rider again fled from police.
“The motorcycle was soon after re-acquired, and appeared to be having mechanical problems,” Hodges said.
“The rider again tried to evade police by going off road and running from police on foot.”
He said an officer chased the rider on foot and was able to catch and arrest him.
An 18-year-old male was arrested and the motorcycle was impounded. Police served the young man with multiple violation tickets before he was released.
